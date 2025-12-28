Monday, December 29, 2025
Exclusive: Miley Cyrus Has a Great Best Song Candidate This Year for “Avatar,” But She Almost Had One Recently Until It Got Pulled

By Roger Friedman

I’m just reading about Miley Cyrus and her “Avatar” song this year.

The song is “Dream as One,” and it’s most certainly in the running for Best Song at the Oscars. Mark Ronson helped write and produce it. Her label should be pushing it as a single.

Miley tells the Hollywood Reporter that she went out pitching herself for a song in a movie this year. There’s nothing wrong with that, everyone does it. She was smart to go to the Oscars last year and tell anyone who’d listen she was available.

I will you tell this much exclusively: in the last few years, Miley had a Best Song recorded and ready and slotted into a hit movie. Sources say if the song had been in the movie, as planned, she would have had her nomination.

At the last minute, however, a player in the production decided they had to have another singer, and a whole new song. This shows you how capricious it is in Hollywood, to be a big star like Miley Cyrus and to see all agreements cast aside. Her song was out, and a new one was in. Maybe one day we’ll hear the song that didn’t make it.

The Universe was obviously angered by this turn of events. To make up for it, Miley got “Flowers,” which was the biggest hit of 2023 and won the Grammy Award. “Flowers” is one of those once-in-a-lifetime lightning strikes hit that will last forever. It was the cosmic make up for another Hollywood deal gone sour.

What was the movie, or the song? It doesn’t matter now. The story is about Miley’s resilience and determination to not let it stop her.

Even if “Avatar Fire and Ash” isn’t nominated for Best Picture, “Dream as One” is right at the top of every list. It definitely shows that Miley Cyrus should be performing on the Oscars (if they do that again) soon.

