Saturday, December 27, 2025
Donate

Christmas Miracle! Barron Trump Spotted in Captivity at Mar-a-Lago, Solemnly Following Father To Morose Holiday Dinner

By Roger Friedman

Share

Barron Trump has been seen in public!

It’s a Christmas miracle!

The Daily Beast reports he turned up on the Instagram page of Valeria Berkland aka Valeria Sokolova, a Russian model and influencer who was in the dining room at Mar-a-Lago. (Who else do you think eats at that rundown restaurant?)

Valeria got Barron on her camera as he lumbered solemnly through the dining behind his father. Barron wore the same blue suit uniform as his father, as usual.

Barron has not been seen for most of 2025 after dropping out of NYU’s main campus in New York. His parents said he was moving to the White House, where he would attend classes at NYU’s local campus.

But then he was never spotted anywhere, even on that campus. Trump PR, however, paints him as a ladies man and crypto king who knows how to start a computer.

The Daily Beast — citing the New York Times — now says Barron has become close pals with a group of high profile misogynists like Andrew Tate, barred from Romania after an accusation of accused of rape and of having sex with and beating a 15-year-old.

Tate and his brother, accused also of coercing women into pornography, were finally liberated from Romania by Donald Trump, who can’t find a criminal he doesn’t like. The brothers were flown home to Florida on a private plane.

Among those who intervened for the Tates’ release, the Times says, is Kennedy Center chief Richard Grenell, who is now suing a jazz musician for refusing to play at the renamed — for Trump — theater, and has presided over a year of canceled shows and empty seats.

Read the Times story about Barron’s new friends. Andrew Tate is now suing for defamation after a woman accused him of strangling her once he returned to the US. She’s suing him now.

Melania must be so proud that Barron is having these play dates.

Did Barron speak at the Christmas dinner? Or even smile? His hair doesn’t seem to have grown in the last year, he still sports that Eddie Munster haircut.

We wait to see if he merited a supporting role in mother Melania’s upcoming documentary.

As for Berkland/Soskova, she sells a beauty brand called LoVa on Amazon, although the product is currently unavailable.

Flip through this post from Valeria to see the video of Donald and Barron making their way through what looks like an outdoor terrace behind a family restaurant in Orlando.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@valeriasokolovaofficial)

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com