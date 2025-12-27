Christmas Miracle! Barron Trump Spotted in Captivity at Mar-a-Lago, Solemnly Following Father To Morose Holiday Dinner

Barron Trump has been seen in public!

It’s a Christmas miracle!

The Daily Beast reports he turned up on the Instagram page of Valeria Berkland aka Valeria Sokolova, a Russian model and influencer who was in the dining room at Mar-a-Lago. (Who else do you think eats at that rundown restaurant?)

Valeria got Barron on her camera as he lumbered solemnly through the dining behind his father. Barron wore the same blue suit uniform as his father, as usual.

Barron has not been seen for most of 2025 after dropping out of NYU’s main campus in New York. His parents said he was moving to the White House, where he would attend classes at NYU’s local campus.

But then he was never spotted anywhere, even on that campus. Trump PR, however, paints him as a ladies man and crypto king who knows how to start a computer.

The Daily Beast — citing the New York Times — now says Barron has become close pals with a group of high profile misogynists like Andrew Tate, barred from Romania after an accusation of accused of rape and of having sex with and beating a 15-year-old.

Tate and his brother, accused also of coercing women into pornography, were finally liberated from Romania by Donald Trump, who can’t find a criminal he doesn’t like. The brothers were flown home to Florida on a private plane.

Among those who intervened for the Tates’ release, the Times says, is Kennedy Center chief Richard Grenell, who is now suing a jazz musician for refusing to play at the renamed — for Trump — theater, and has presided over a year of canceled shows and empty seats.

Read the Times story about Barron’s new friends. Andrew Tate is now suing for defamation after a woman accused him of strangling her once he returned to the US. She’s suing him now.

Melania must be so proud that Barron is having these play dates.

Did Barron speak at the Christmas dinner? Or even smile? His hair doesn’t seem to have grown in the last year, he still sports that Eddie Munster haircut.

We wait to see if he merited a supporting role in mother Melania’s upcoming documentary.

As for Berkland/Soskova, she sells a beauty brand called LoVa on Amazon, although the product is currently unavailable.

Flip through this post from Valeria to see the video of Donald and Barron making their way through what looks like an outdoor terrace behind a family restaurant in Orlando.