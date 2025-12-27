All Mariah Carey Wants for Xmas is for Son Rocky to Stop Giving the Finger in Every Family Photograph and Daughter to Stop Looking Sarcastic

Mariah Carey is finally living every parent’s nightmare.

She’s got two teenagers exactly like herself and their famous father, Nick Cannon.

In Christmas photos, Mariah actually has these almost-15 year old twins dressed in matching holiday sweaters promoting her song, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

The kids — son Rocky and daughter Mo — don’t look happy.

Surprisingly suddenly grown, Rocky gives the photographer “the finger” in every picture. It’s not a coincidence, and unless he has dyskenisia and his hands are stuck in that position, this is hilarious.

Daughter Mo sports a sarcastic grin in every picture, as if to tell her friends, Can you believe this?

As for Rocky, let’s not forget his dad has fathered 10 children after these twins were born. That’s a lot to process.

Kids do not have ironic senses of humor. They won’t know for 20 years what this was all about. But they’ll get through it. Somehow.