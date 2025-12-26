Trump Plans to Turn Kennedy Center into Marble Bathroom, Did He Get a Deal? Says Armrests in Theater “Unlike Anything” — For a Reason!

Donald Trump has been busy redecorating the White House.

He’s remaking historic rooms with cheap looking marble he probably got in deal. It may only be glue-on marble tiles. I guess we’ll see soon when Russell Vought tries the bathroom and water starts spurting at him. (Or when Stephen Miller, a professional douchebag, tries the bidet– and finds it takes Trump coins.)

The cold, generic marble is now being considered by Trump for the Kennedy Center. He wants to cover the arm rests of the seats with it. On Truth Social, he’s presenting options. What everyone likes in a theater is a cold, slab of marble to lean left or right on, right? Trump reasons, One day you’ll be doing this in a mortuary, so why not start now?

Trump wants to spend hundreds of millions gilding the Kennedy Center, which is losing all that money on ticket sales, canceled performances, etc. The KCH is a not for profit arts institution, not Nicholas and Alexandra’s Tsarist tomb. It’s supposed to break even. But the report for 2025 will show massive losses from programming.