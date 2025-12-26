Box Office: “Marty Supreme” Bounces to $7.5 Mil Christmas Day, Snakes Past “Anaconda,” “Song Sung Blue” Sings a Happy Tune

Christmas Day brought joy to the new holiday films

“Marty Supreme” bounced to a $7.5 million Christmas Day and beat the less anticipated “Anaconda” by a whisker.

“Marty” now has a total of $10.7 million including shows from last week.

Last night, “Marty” pulled in a healthy $3,574 per screen. Shwap!

“Anaconda” has slithered to a total of $9.1 million.

In less competitive waters, “Song Sung Blue” sang its way to $4.4 million. The Neil Diamond tribute is a little less intense than the other new films, and more comfort food for the holiday.

This would have been a great week for indie, art house movies heading to awards season. But films like “Blue Moon,” “Sentimental Value,” and others are playing in very small numbers of theaters. See them if you can!

Meantime, “One Battle After Another” is on HBO Max, “Nouvelle Vague,” “Frankenstein,” “Jay Kelly,” and “Train Dreams” are all on Netflix.