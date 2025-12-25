“Marty Supreme” Opens Wide — Finally — to Respectable $2 Mil In Christmas Eve Previews After Megawatt Marketing Campaign

“Marty Supreme” finally arrived last night in wide release.

The Timothee Chalamet movie made $2 million, with $754 per screen at 2,668 theaters.

After an intense marketing campaign, the results are good but not explosive.

Bigger box office should come today and through the weekend.

The total now including limited release numbers from last weekend in New York and Los Angeles is $3.1 millon.

“Marty” was beaten, as expected, just slightly, by action comedy “Anaconda,” which was universally panned by critics.

“Avatar Fire and Ash” took in $10 million on Christmas Eve, bringing it to a total of almost $130 million after one week in theaters.

As for “Marty,” the endless marketing that includes overpriced merchandise and non stop get-your-attention weirdness in videos will turn out to either have been genius or overwhelming, or both.

A lot of the film’s success will depend on how audiences view the movie — which is excellent. A great deal of ticket buyers may be unprepared for the actual film. But they should love it, once adjusted.

Today will be key for movie going in the northeast, also, with weather looking pretty miserable tomorrow and Saturday.

Merry Christmas!