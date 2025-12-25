Barron Trump Missing at Christmas Eve Dinner with Parents, Along with All of Donald’s Family Except Melania’s Father

Barron Trump’s face should be on a milk carton.

He’s been missing for most of 2025. No one’s seen him in the wild since at least last spring.

He seemed to still be AWOL last night at Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Donald and Melania sat with Melania’s father alone at a smallish table. In the video below, Melania is chatting with her father and ignoring Donald.

No other Trump children were involved. The grandchildren capable of reading or listening or watching may be aware that their granddad is widely being accused of rape, among other things. One of them must be questioning what’s going on.

As for Barron, the mystery deepens. He isn’t with his parents on Christmas Eve? What’s the excuse? He’s doing crypto trading in the basement?