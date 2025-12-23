UPDATING: Donald Trump Hosting Kennedy Center Honors — CBS Renames Show for Him As Directed

UPDATING. CBS was happy to cave to Trump. Their announcer called tonights show “The Trump Kennedy Center Awards.”

After decades of erudite hosts, tonight’s Kennedy Center Honors is captained by the biggest boob in modern history, a mam who takes pride for knowing nothing about art and culture, who resents that he doesn’t understand anything he sees or hears on a stage.

That’s Donald Trump, who is trying to rename the Kennedy Center putting his derided moniker first. He’s being sued today by a member of the ex-officio board, a congresswoman whose mic was muted so she couldn’t speak when a unanimous vote was shoved through in the most Soviet way.

Tonight’s show features subpar honorees Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford, cosplay rockers KISS, and the only recipient for whom a case could be made, country star George Strait.

The show was recorded two weeks ago, before Trump affixed his name to the arts institution. So far, CBS has kept his name off the press, But stay tuned…