Monday, December 22, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Is “Marty Supreme” Ad Too Much? Shows Timothee Chalamet Shouting from Atop Las Vegas Sphere Transformed into Ping Pong Ball

By Roger Friedman

Share

When is an ad campaign too much?

For “Marty Supreme,” it seems like more is just becoming more.

In a new ad for Cash App, star Timothee Chalamet is shouting from the top of what looks like a roof in Las Vegas. Slowly it’s revealed to be a field of brightly illuminated orange ping pong balls. As the camera pulls back, Chalamet is shown atop the Las Vegas Sphere — now lit up bright orange with the “Marty Supreme” logo.

Chalamet is shouting, fist thrust in the air, “Yeah!”

Can this kind of thing backfire? Possibly. “Marty Supreme” is not an action film. It’s a serious character study. There are funny parts, but it also teeters on the tragic. I can’t imagine director Josh Safdie envisioned his film being promoted this way.

But Chalamet and A24 have turned “Marty Supreme” into a kind of crazy carnival. Everything has been painted orange, merchandise is at a premium, and the exclamation “shwep!” was introduced by Chalamet in a video even though it’s not in the movie.

Once the first flush of fans passes through theaters, and word spreads that a crazy Marty in orange acting outrageously is not what the movie is about may cause disappointment. Already I’m seeing social media posts along that line.

It may be time to rein this all in.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com