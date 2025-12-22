Is “Marty Supreme” Ad Too Much? Shows Timothee Chalamet Shouting from Atop Las Vegas Sphere Transformed into Ping Pong Ball

When is an ad campaign too much?

For “Marty Supreme,” it seems like more is just becoming more.

In a new ad for Cash App, star Timothee Chalamet is shouting from the top of what looks like a roof in Las Vegas. Slowly it’s revealed to be a field of brightly illuminated orange ping pong balls. As the camera pulls back, Chalamet is shown atop the Las Vegas Sphere — now lit up bright orange with the “Marty Supreme” logo.

Chalamet is shouting, fist thrust in the air, “Yeah!”

Can this kind of thing backfire? Possibly. “Marty Supreme” is not an action film. It’s a serious character study. There are funny parts, but it also teeters on the tragic. I can’t imagine director Josh Safdie envisioned his film being promoted this way.

But Chalamet and A24 have turned “Marty Supreme” into a kind of crazy carnival. Everything has been painted orange, merchandise is at a premium, and the exclamation “shwep!” was introduced by Chalamet in a video even though it’s not in the movie.

Once the first flush of fans passes through theaters, and word spreads that a crazy Marty in orange acting outrageously is not what the movie is about may cause disappointment. Already I’m seeing social media posts along that line.

It may be time to rein this all in.