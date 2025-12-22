Barry Manilow’s Doctors Find Spot on Lung, He Says Caught Early: Singer Promises a Month of Recover and “I Love Lucy” Reruns

Barry Manilow — a concert machine — turns out to be human, after all!

He says doctors have found a spot on his lung, but caught it early. He’ll have surgery for lung cancer, and then take off the month of January to recover.

His medicine? “I Love Lucy” reruns.

I have no doubt Barry will be back to work ASAP. Don’t listen to the British tabloids. Post surgery he’ll be singing “Looks Like We Made It” everywhere!

Speedy recovery!