Barry Manilow’s Doctors Find Spot on Lung, He Says Caught Early: Singer Promises a Month of Recover and “I Love Lucy” Reruns

Barry Manilow — a concert machine — turns out to be human, after all!
He says doctors have found a spot on his lung, but caught it early. He’ll have surgery for lung cancer, and then take off the month of January to recover.
His medicine? “I Love Lucy” reruns.
I have no doubt Barry will be back to work ASAP. Don’t listen to the British tabloids. Post surgery he’ll be singing “Looks Like We Made It” everywhere!
Speedy recovery!
