Rapper Nicki Minaj Gambles Career, Suggests JD Vance Was Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Onstage With Erika Kirk at Turning Point Event

Nicki Minaj has gone to the dark side.

This is what happened to Darth Vader.

The rapper showed up onstage at Erika Kirk’s glittering Turning Point USA event today.

She fulfilled the promise of her recent social media posts backing conservative values.

Minaj suggested that JD Vance was Charlie Kirk’s assassin. You can hear her say it at 22:52 on the video below.

She says “You have. amazing. role models. like, are handsome dashing. President. Be assassin. JD Vance, our vice president.”

This might be problematic for Minaj, who’s for months been touting a new album set for March 2026. So this is an interesting play because she needs a hit. It’s not clear if this new publicly political statement will work for or against her.

Appearing at the Turning Point event with Erika Kirk is even more problematic. Since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Erika has been heavily criticized for her glam campaign, doing rallies with fireworks and other evangelical trappings.

Kirk also just endorsed Vice President JD Vance to be the next president of the United States. This seems odd before Donald Trump’s first year in office is over. Who asked her? But Erika once won a Trump beauty pageant, and wouldn’t have endorsed anyone if Trump — who carried on embarrassingly after Charlie died — hadn’t sanctioned it.

Jogo Toddynho dos Estados Unidos, Nick Minaj, marcou presença em um evento sem fins lucrativos para apoiar políticas conservadoras dos EUA, ao lado de Érika Kirk, viúva de Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/yEfPHCY2VA — PRIDE POP (@PridePopBR) December 21, 2025