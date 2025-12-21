CBS News Pulls “60 Minutes” Story on Trump Sending Venezuelans to El Salvador Prison — and Torturing Them — Promoted, Then Erased (Photo, Teaser)

UPDATE: Tonight’s show is just two instead of three segments. One of them was made longer at the last minute.

No political pieces on tonight’s show.

Tonight, “60 Minutes” was supposed to air a controversial subject covered thoroughly in print this week.

The story was about Trump and something called CECOT — aka Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, the El Salvadoran prison where he was sending Venezuelans.

But now the newly conservative network has pulled the plug, announcing there will be no segment even though it was promoted. CBS says it will air sometime in the future. But it’s very rare for a “60 Minutes” piece to get axed right before showtime. This reeks of new CBS News editor in chief, conservative website owner Bari Weiss, who’s been given control of the department.

Weiss has been widely criticized for her Town Hall with Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, who for an hour this past week promoted her husband’s book on air.

This is all bad news as Weiss has cleared out the “Evening News” to install a puppet in Tony Doukopil. She’s getting ready to oust the anchors from “CBS Mornings.” Her vision of CBS News is a Fox News lite after not being able to hire that network’s Bret Baier.

CBS has erased all links to the segment on all social media. But they left behind this description on Paramount Plus:

Earlier this year, the Trump administration deported hundreds of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador, a country most had no ties to, claiming they were terrorists. This move sparked an ongoing legal battle, and nine months later the U.S. government still has not released the names of all those deported and placed in CECOT, one of El Salvador’s harshest prisons. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi speaks with some of the now released deportees, who describe the brutal and torturous conditions they endured inside CECOT. Oriana Zill de Granados is the producer.

