Rapper 50 Cent Coming for Sean Diddy Combs Next Tuesday in Netflix Doc: “You can’t continue to hurt people and nothing ever happens”

Next Tuesday, December 2nd: rapper 50 Cent has executive produced a documentary about Sean Diddy Combs for Netflix. It’s a four part, four hour miniseries.

“The Reckoning” is said to be a brutal takedown of 50 Cent’s longtime enemy. If he has the receipts, Diddy may want to stay IN jail. (He’s currently serving a 50 month term for the promotion of prostitution which will let him out June 4, 2028.)

Netflix is sitting tight right now. No press screeners. Maybe never.

Director is Alexandria Stapleton.

A year ago, 50 Cent said the documentary, then called “Diddy Do It?”, would break records.

50 Cent says in a press release today:

“I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film & Television. I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen.”

