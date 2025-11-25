Box Office: “Wicked for Good” Hits the Real World, Drops 57% on First Weekday But Still Makes Almost $15 Million

Monday box office.

There’s always a fall off, a rude awakening for the big weekend hit.

And so it is for “Wicked for Good” which made $147 million from Thursday through Sunday.

Now it’s back to school, and a drop in box office receipts. Monday’s drop was 57%, which is a lot. But still “Wicked for Good” made $14.7 million on its first weekday.

Tuesday there’s usually a bounce back, and Wednesday — with school ending midday for Thanksgiving — the numbers should be back up over that rainbow.

Of the Oscar bound movies, “Nuremberg” is doing pretty well, down only 46% on Monday, Keep an eye on that one…