Famed Actor Udo Kier Dies at 81, Known for Edgy Movies with Auteurs, Even Played Madonna’s Lover in Video and Sex Book

By Roger Friedman

So sorry to hear that Udo Kier has died.

The German actor was 81, and a favorite of auteur directors making edgy movies.

He’s featured in a new Oscar bound film called “The Secret Agent,” which is about to be released. As usual, his performance is welcome and memorable.

Over a long and respected career, Kier won many awards. He received an Indie Spirit Award for Best Actor in the 2021 film, “Swan Song.” He was also a favorite of director Lars von Trier, and of Andy Warhol, among others. He even played Madonna’s lover in one of her videos. He was a big part of her scandalous 1992 “Sex Book.”

I was lucky enough to meet Udo Kier a few years ago. He was a lovely guy. Condolences to his family and friends.



