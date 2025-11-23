Is This The End for “Grey’s Anatomy”? Midseason Finale Ratings Fell Under 2 Million, Trounced by “Elsbeth,” and “Organized Crime” Reruns

Don’t be surprised if ABC announces the end of “Grey’s Anatomy” soon.

After 22 seasons, the hospital soap opera is on life support.

Ratings for the last show of the fall season, on November 13th, were just 1.84 million. That’s the first time they’ve gone under 2 million.

“Grey’s” airs on ABC Thursdays at 10pm. Nearly 2 million more people were watching CBS’s “Elsbeth.” On NBC, reruns of “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” posted 2.1 million.

The ratings on the 13th were down 10.1% from the previous week in total viewers, and a whopping 23% in the key age demo. Who’s watching at this point? Snoring dogs?

The fact is, ABC and Shondaland have squeezed every ounce of interest out of “Grey’s.” They’ve killed off most of the characters, cut back appearances by the veterans to save money, and blown up the hospital several times.

“Grey’s” also loses audience from the show preceding it, “Nashville 911.” No matter how steady syndication numbers are, or Netflix ratings, going on with the soap doesn’t seem feasible unless the network is being blackmailed by someone who really knows something juicy!

How will it all end? How about Katherine Heigl and Patrick Dempsey walk in and admit they faked their deaths to get away from the show?