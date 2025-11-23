Sunday, November 23, 2025
Daniel Craig Will Shake Off Bond, Benoit Blanc Re-creating “Othello” With David Oyelowo from Famed Off Broadway Production

By Roger Friedman

Daniel Craig will finally get to do his favorite project.

In 2016, he played Iago to David Oyelowo’s “Othello” off Broadway at the New York Theater Workshop.

I was lucky enough to see the Sam Gold directed production and it was spectacular.

Now a garbled message via Deadline.com says Oyelowo will direct the movie and someone named “Craig Daniels” is involved. I don’t know what that’s about.

Anyway, Craig and Oyelowo will re-create their production with Rachel Brosnahan as Desdemona, also from the off Broadway production. In the original Playbill, the unknown Brosnahan was billed as being in the “upcoming Mrs. Maisel.” The rest was history!

Craig’s “James Bond” producer Barbara Broccoli, who put the show on in New York, has apparently secured financing in Qatar, where it seems everyone is going for money, advice, and surrender. But that’s another story.

Craig finally gets to shake off Bond, and Benoit Blanc (see my latest “Knives Out” review) and do something serious. He tried it last year, with “Queer,” but that didn’t work as a mainstream project.

If Oyelowo goes by Gold’s inventions, this “Othello” will make for a prestige movie and a very exciting one at that. Oyelowo, I felt, was cheated out of an Oscar for “Selma.” He’s one of our finest actors and needs a project that will show off his many skills.

Who is Craig Daniels? I don’t know. Maybe it’s a joke.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

