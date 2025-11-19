Tom Hanks Play Opens to Mixed-Negative Reviews (Except the NY Times), Celeb Pals Martin Short, Meryl Streep Hit Opening Night

Tom Hanks’s play “This World of Tomorrow” opened off Broadway last night.

The reviews were mixed to not good. The Washington Post headline is The Tom Hanks Play Is Bad.

Ok? Got the picture?

Naveen Kumar wrote: “If you could time travel after seeing “This World of Tomorrow,” you would probably rewind to the moment before you bought a ticket.”

Only the NY Times’ Laura Collins-Hughes let Hanks off the hook. She called it “a comfort-food experience.”

Otherwise, a lot of people who paid out $200-$400 per ticket have a lot of disposed of income.

Yes, we love Tom Hanks, but the hijinks surrounding this production at The Shed in Hudson Yards have been something for the books. They couldn’t sell really high priced tickets for weeks. When I pointed out that nothing was moving, they brought the prices down.

Even now, the small Shed has plenty of tickets available on their website and on StubHub. A few are ridiculous priced over $1,000. Those people should be donating all that extra money to food banks.

On Tuesday night, The Shed had an unaffordable opening night for deep pocketed patrons and celebrities. Tom’s well-heeled bf’s came, like Meryl Streep and Martin Short, Steve Martin and his wife Anne, and Hanks’s wife Rita Wilson and their son, Chet Hanks.

Thom Geier, from Culture Sauce, wrote: “…the script needs significant work to trim unnecessary scenes and sharpen the focus. Despite the sci-fi trappings, This World of Tomorrow is stuck in the dusty past…”

The average rating on BroadwayWorld.com is 52.9%.

At this rate, “This World of Tomorrow” will not move to Broadway after its limited run. Maybe Hanks will have it filmed for posterity so one day we can all watch it.