Timothee Chalamet Wasn’t Kidding: “Marty Supreme” Marketing Onslaught Includes Real Orange Blimp, Virtual Ones on Google

Timothee Chalamet wasn’t kidding during his fake Zoom marketing movie the other day. (See way at the bottom.)

He and A24 have gone full in on some of the strange things discussed, including an org blimp.

On Instagram, Timmy has posted a picture of a real orange blimp with the “Marty Supreme” logo flying above.

On Google, if you type in Timothee Chalamet or both, there are animated orange blimps flying across the screen.

Orange ping pong balls are coming soon, falling from the sky. The Statue of Liberty and other landmarks will be “painted” orange.

What else? A Wheaties box with Chalamet as Marty is imminent.

There’s also a range of clothing merchandise already available all over the internet with the Marty Supreme logo.

A24 wants to be everything, everywhere all at once on this one!