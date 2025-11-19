Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Timothee Chalamet Wasn’t Kidding: “Marty Supreme” Marketing Onslaught Includes Real Orange Blimp, Virtual Ones on Google

By Roger Friedman

Timothee Chalamet wasn’t kidding during his fake Zoom marketing movie the other day. (See way at the bottom.)

He and A24 have gone full in on some of the strange things discussed, including an org blimp.

On Instagram, Timmy has posted a picture of a real orange blimp with the “Marty Supreme” logo flying above.

On Google, if you type in Timothee Chalamet or both, there are animated orange blimps flying across the screen.

Orange ping pong balls are coming soon, falling from the sky. The Statue of Liberty and other landmarks will be “painted” orange.

What else? A Wheaties box with Chalamet as Marty is imminent.

There’s also a range of clothing merchandise already available all over the internet with the Marty Supreme logo.

A24 wants to be everything, everywhere all at once on this one!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

