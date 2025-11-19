Wednesday, November 19, 2025
“SNL” Bounces Back with Glen Powell, Olivia Dean Combo, Audiences Wait for Cher and Ariana Grande Duet on Final 2025 Show

By Roger Friedman

Glen Powell’s “The Running Man” isn’t as much of a box office as anyone would like.

But Powell’s hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” was a hit this past weekend.

With Olivia Dean as musical guest, the hit 4.17 million. The show is down overall far this season, but as long it’s over 4 million viewers everything is good.

What may send the season average soaring is the finale of the season on December 20th. That’s Ariana Grande from “Wicked For Good” hosting, with Cher as musical guest.

Do you really think Ariana won’t sing? And there would have to be a duet with Cher. If they sing “I Got You, Babe” together, the numbers will go through the roof.

In the meantime, Melissa McCarthy hosts the show December 6th. Josh O’Connor comes next. For the former, Dijon — unknown — is musical guest. O’Connor, at least, has Lily Allen — and a lot of gossip surrounds her latest album.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

