“SNL” Bounces Back with Glen Powell, Olivia Dean Combo, Audiences Wait for Cher and Ariana Grande Duet on Final 2025 Show

Glen Powell’s “The Running Man” isn’t as much of a box office as anyone would like.

But Powell’s hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” was a hit this past weekend.

With Olivia Dean as musical guest, the hit 4.17 million. The show is down overall far this season, but as long it’s over 4 million viewers everything is good.

What may send the season average soaring is the finale of the season on December 20th. That’s Ariana Grande from “Wicked For Good” hosting, with Cher as musical guest.

Do you really think Ariana won’t sing? And there would have to be a duet with Cher. If they sing “I Got You, Babe” together, the numbers will go through the roof.

In the meantime, Melissa McCarthy hosts the show December 6th. Josh O’Connor comes next. For the former, Dijon — unknown — is musical guest. O’Connor, at least, has Lily Allen — and a lot of gossip surrounds her latest album.