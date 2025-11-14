Miley Cyrus Bluish with “Avatar: Fire and Ash” Song “Dream as One” Produced and Written with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Listen)

Big stuff in the hunt for the Oscars Best Song.

Miley Cyrus sings the theme from the new “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” James Cameron’s latest 3D blue period film.

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and the movie’s composer, Simon Franglen are all involved. The song plays over the end credits, so you have to stay til the movie is over to hear it. Or you can just listen here.

The song is very straightforward. It would have been more fun if they’d covered “Love is Blue,” frankly. But that wouldn’t get them an Oscar nom.

The movie hits on December 19th in 42 different formats.