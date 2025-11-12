Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Tearful Eulogy for Cleto Escobedo III aka “Junior,” Just 59 — And Cleto’s First Appearance on Show

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue last night was for his bandleader and childhood best friend, Cleto Escobedo III.

Cleto, of the Cletones, died yesterday morning at age 59. Kimmel didn’t give a cause of death, but at the end of the monologue he thanks long lists of doctors, nurses, and aides. We’ve all been there. Condolences to Jimmy and all the families involved.



Maybe the worst part of the story is that Cleto’s dad, Cleto II, and his mother outlive the musician. They were in the audience last night. Cleto’s dad plays saxophone in the band. All of this tells you the degree of love and loyalty Kimmel has and had. It’s a very tearful story.

Kimmel will be off the rest of the week. This also explains where he was last Thursday when he abruptly shut down the show. The next day was a rerun anyway, giving all of them the weekend to prepare for the inevitable.

It’s worth watching the whole video to hear of this deep friendship, and Cleto’s accomplishments. PS Everyone called him “Junior” even though he was the 3rd of the Escobedo men with that name.

May his memory be a blessing.

