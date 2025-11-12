Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Donate
CelebrityTelevision

Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Tearful Eulogy for Cleto Escobedo III aka “Junior,” Just 59 — And Cleto’s First Appearance on Show

By Roger Friedman

Share

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue last night was for his bandleader and childhood best friend, Cleto Escobedo III.

Cleto, of the Cletones, died yesterday morning at age 59. Kimmel didn’t give a cause of death, but at the end of the monologue he thanks long lists of doctors, nurses, and aides. We’ve all been there. Condolences to Jimmy and all the families involved.

Maybe the worst part of the story is that Cleto’s dad, Cleto II, and his mother outlive the musician. They were in the audience last night. Cleto’s dad plays saxophone in the band. All of this tells you the degree of love and loyalty Kimmel has and had. It’s a very tearful story.

Kimmel will be off the rest of the week. This also explains where he was last Thursday when he abruptly shut down the show. The next day was a rerun anyway, giving all of them the weekend to prepare for the inevitable.

It’s worth watching the whole video to hear of this deep friendship, and Cleto’s accomplishments. PS Everyone called him “Junior” even though he was the 3rd of the Escobedo men with that name.

May his memory be a blessing.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com