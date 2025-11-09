Sunday, November 9, 2025
Sting Gets a Cold: Reschedules Two Shows in Florida, Hoping to Make Surprise Appearance This Week at the Metropolitan Opera

By Roger Friedman

Listen, Sting never cancels a show.

But two in Florida — tomorrow and Tuesday — had to be rescheduled because he says he’s under the weather.

The shows in Tampa and Jacksonville are sold out — and I mean sold out — like every Sting show. They’ve been moved to next May.

Meantime, Sting is making a brief appearance later this week — hopefully — at of all places, the Metropolitan Opera house! He’s announcing the return of his Broadway musical, “The Last Ship,” to performance runs in Paris, the Netherlands, and Australia starting in January.

Sting stars in the show, which received a Tony nomination for Best Score. The songs are some of his very best (I find myself humming the title track all the time). He’s also got an expanded edition of his own “Last Ship” album coming December 5th with new songs including “Island of Souls (2025)”, “Shipyard (featuring Joe Caffrey, Brian Johnson, and Jo Lawry)”, “Ship of State (featuring Renée Fleming)”, “If You Ever See Me Talking to a Sailor (featuring Frances McNamee)”, and “O’Brien’s Hymn.”

Also PS I love this song, not from “The Last Ship”:

