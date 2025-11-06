Thursday, November 6, 2025
Television

Stranger Things Have Happened: Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Couldn’t Be Friendly at Red Carpet Premiere: Daily Mail Wrong?

By Roger Friedman

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are definitely accomplished actors. They can sell anything.

Their turn on the red carpet tonight at the premiere of “Stranger Things” was either genuine or completely concocted. To me, it looks real.

The two actors greeted each other so warmly that you had to wonder about all the press generated by the Daily Mail last week.

The British tabloid really looks bad now. They said that Brown, 21, filed a harassment complaint against Harbour at the start of shooting Season 5. It seemed their friendship was irreparably damaged.

I saw more stories today claiming Harbour was excluded from the show’s publicity tour.

But as I wrote earlier today, that isn’t true. He’s appearing on a panel Q and A on Saturday with Brown. If she really hated him, none of this would be possible — or advisable.

The Daily Mail wrong? LOL. Never!

