Bob Dylan Doesn’t Endorse Politicians, But Zohran Mamdani Has Used “The Times They Are A-Changin'” Anyway

By Roger Friedman

Bob Dylan has not ever endorsed a political candidate.

But Zohran Mamdani has swiped Dylan’s song, “The Times They Are A-Changin'” for his Twitter feed.

It’s unclear if Mamdani secured permission or cleared the copyright. He probably didn’t. The only time Dylan has ever spoken about politics is some praise for Barack Obama.

Dylan is also Jewish, and a longtime supporter of Israel. I doubt he has a positive opinion of Mamdani. And Dylan certainly doesn’t need free bus rides.

I have a call in to Dylan’s management for a comment. Will update ASAP.

