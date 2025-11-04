Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Donate
Music

Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers Isn’t “All Right Now,” Will Miss Rock Hall Induction, Adds Name to List of Players Not Showing Up

By Roger Friedman

Share

Paul Rodgers, the great leader of Bad Company and Free, will miss the Rock and Roll Hall o Fame induction ceremony this weekend in Los Angeles.

Rodgers wrote on Twitter/X today: “My hope was too be at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritize my health. I have no problem singing, it’s the stress of everything else. Thank you for understanding.”

Everyone hopes he’s okay because Rodgers, a lovely guy, is also one of rock and roll’s unsung heroes. In addition to heading up Bad Company, his earlier group, Free, had the immortal hit, “All Right Now.” The song is one of the greats that’s used in a million commercials and never gets old.

Rodgers isn’t the only inductee who won’t be present this year. Chubby Checker, who was made to wait decades, refuses to come. He’s also refused to do interviews. He’s been a big disappointment.

Famed Phil Spector Wall of Sound bass player Carol Kaye is also skipping the ceremony.

Also not showing up: Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, Warren Zevon, and Chris Cornell of Soundgarden because they’re all dead. The Rock Hall waited too long in the case of everyone except Cornell.

Again, Chubby Checker is really a you know what. Newish Rock Hall chief John Sykes really worked hard on correcting that mistake. Chubby wasn’t gracious enough to say thank you and accept the award.

LOL on Google AI, it says the event already happened on November 8th. Today is Novembe4 4th. AI will be the death of us, remember I said that when we’re all gone.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com