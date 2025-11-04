Paul Rodgers, the great leader of Bad Company and Free, will miss the Rock and Roll Hall o Fame induction ceremony this weekend in Los Angeles.

Rodgers wrote on Twitter/X today: “My hope was too be at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritize my health. I have no problem singing, it’s the stress of everything else. Thank you for understanding.”

Everyone hopes he’s okay because Rodgers, a lovely guy, is also one of rock and roll’s unsung heroes. In addition to heading up Bad Company, his earlier group, Free, had the immortal hit, “All Right Now.” The song is one of the greats that’s used in a million commercials and never gets old.

Rodgers isn’t the only inductee who won’t be present this year. Chubby Checker, who was made to wait decades, refuses to come. He’s also refused to do interviews. He’s been a big disappointment.

Famed Phil Spector Wall of Sound bass player Carol Kaye is also skipping the ceremony.

Also not showing up: Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, Warren Zevon, and Chris Cornell of Soundgarden because they’re all dead. The Rock Hall waited too long in the case of everyone except Cornell.

Again, Chubby Checker is really a you know what. Newish Rock Hall chief John Sykes really worked hard on correcting that mistake. Chubby wasn’t gracious enough to say thank you and accept the award.

LOL on Google AI, it says the event already happened on November 8th. Today is Novembe4 4th. AI will be the death of us, remember I said that when we’re all gone.