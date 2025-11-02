Trump Hoped “60” Minutes Would Softball Him, But Says In Interview ICE Raids Not Tough Enough: Tear Gas, Smashed Windows OK, Calls Many “Murderers”

Donald Trump probably thought 60 Minutes would just throw him softballs tonight since he won a settlement from them and installed his pals as owners of CBS.

But early clips show Norah O’Donnell doing the right thing, and eliciting alarming answers from him.

She presses him on the way ICE agents have been treating people in the streets — as part of his crackdown on immigration, ICE agents have raided neighborhoods throughout the U.S. One video shows a mother being tackled by an agent. Tear gas was used in a Chicago residential neighborhood. Car windows have been smashed to grab drivers.

Trump is unapologetic when asked if they’ve gone too far.

“I think they haven’t gone far enough because we’ve been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama,” Trump says.

Why? “because you have to get the people out.” He then describes some of them as murders, a charge for which he has no proof.

60 Minutes airs tonight at 7pm in some markets and 7:30 in others.