Trump Attacks Seth Meyers, Calls Him “A Deranged Lunatic” and “Probably Illegal” After Saying He Tuned in for First Time in Years”

Donald Trump says he watched Seth Meyer’s late night talk show last night “for the first time in years.”

Really?

Anyway, he says Seth is “a deranged lunatic” and so anti-Trump it’s “probably illegal.”

If Trump watched Meyers more often he might learn a lot about how he’s viewed by educated, erudite people who grasp the grave situation he’s created.

Last night, Trump threw a massively expensive over the top party at Mar-a-Lago while taking away SNAP benefits from needy people all over the country. He’s stopped food stamps for families and individuals who need them to pay for groceries but is spending $300 million on a gigantic White House building no one needs or asked for.

Seth Meyers is one of the sharpest political comedians out there. His “A Closer Look” segment deserves awards like crazy. He must have scared Trump to death.

“Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to “perform” live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise. I watched his show the other night for the first time in years. In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic. Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? – NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”