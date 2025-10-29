Tom Hanks Sells Out First Two Performances of “This World of Tomorrow” This Week, Sales Pick Up for Off Broadway Debut

Two time Oscar winner Tom Hanks is coming to off Broadway this week.

Performances begin tomorrow night for his play, “This World of Tomorrow,” co-starring Kelli O’Hara and Ruben Santiago Hudson.

Tom wrote the play and stars in it, based on his own short stories.

Already the first two shows are sold out, thanks to The Shed’s membership program.

Initially sales for the run were slow, but I see things are picking up as the opening date approaches.

The Shed has also been a little more aggressive on social media, letting people know “This World of Tomorrow” exists.

Plus, in a stroke of PR genius, Hanks took the subway to the theater last week and got randomly photographed. I don’t know if he has his senior citizen OMNY card, but I do, and it changes your life!

Plenty of seats are still available, but once reviews hit, they will be gone.