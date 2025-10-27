Robert Pattinson Registers 7 Songs with ASCAP: Will He Be the First Batman Since Adam West to Release an Album?

Robert Pattinson has been a vampire and a super hero.

Is he adding pop star to his list of achievements?

Pattinson has registered 7 songs with ASCAP, the music licensing agent. They include “Bent Out That Midnight Day,” “Best Friend,” “Fascinate,” “Fell Off,” “Green Light,” “Waiting on Me,” and “Witness (You See Me).”

The actor is listed as performer and writer, the latter with his pal Marcus Foster.

Pattinson has been known to sing in the past as you can see below:

If he’s getting an album ready, Pattinson would be the first Batman to warble publicly since Adam West, the original.

Here he was, in all his glory: