Monday, October 27, 2025
Robert Pattinson Registers 7 Songs with ASCAP: Will He Be the First Batman Since Adam West to Release an Album?

By Roger Friedman

Robert Pattinson has been a vampire and a super hero.

Is he adding pop star to his list of achievements?

Pattinson has registered 7 songs with ASCAP, the music licensing agent. They include “Bent Out That Midnight Day,” “Best Friend,” “Fascinate,” “Fell Off,” “Green Light,” “Waiting on Me,” and “Witness (You See Me).”

The actor is listed as performer and writer, the latter with his pal Marcus Foster.

Pattinson has been known to sing in the past as you can see below:

If he’s getting an album ready, Pattinson would be the first Batman to warble publicly since Adam West, the original.

Here he was, in all his glory:

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

