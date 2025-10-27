John Dickerson Says He’s Leaving CBS News At the End of the Year: Show Will Be Revamped by Bari Weiss in Right Turn

The first head under Bari Weiss has rolled.

John Dickerson says he’s leaving CBS News after 16 years at the end of the year.

Dickerson has been co-anchoring The CBS Evening News with Maurice DuBois since taking it over from Norah O’Donnell.

Dickerson once hosted “Face the Nation” and has been a utility player at CBS. The fact that he’s leaving the company altogether is a bad sign. Blogger Bari Weiss is to going to remake the news division in a right turn. There are already rumors she’s bringing Bret Baier over from Fox News.

DuBois is next, although maybe he can return to Channel 2 in New York, where he’d be most welcome. Years ago, Chris Wragge did something similar.

Weiss, a conservative lesbian, was hired by the new owners of Paramount to destroy the network. It’s a little like Trump and the East Wing.

Will things get worse? Yes, very quickly.

Dickerson writes on Instagram: “Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time. I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me— the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being a part of the network’s history— and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you.”