Washington Post Editorial Supports Trump Ballroom on Front Page as Owner Bezos is a Donor, Follows CBS, TIME Media Manipulation

The Washington Post walls of editorial conflict have been breached.

The one great newspaper today endorses Donald Trump’s destruction of the White House in favor of a $300 million ballroom.

There are no such thing as coincidences. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is one of the donors to the ballroom project.

He also owns The Washington Post.

The editorial is on the front page of the Post website this morning.

It’s another rotten moment for the Post, which is circling the drain as top writers and editors have left, only to be replaced by toadies.

The editorial, unsigned, reads:

“Trump joins a long list of presidents who have left their imprint on the White House. Theodore Roosevelt replaced greenhouses to construct the West Wing. William Howard Taft constructed the first Oval Office in 1909. Richard M. Nixon converted a swimming pool into the press briefing room in 1970. The modern East Wing wasn’t even built until World War II to cover up an underground bunker. Harry S. Truman gutted the White House interior and added the balcony that bears his name. Purists decried it. Now it’s a hallmark.”

And:

“The White House cannot simply be a museum to the past. Like America, it must evolve with the times to maintain its greatness. Strong leaders reject calcification. In that way, Trump’s undertaking is a shot across the bow at NIMBYs everywhere.”

It’s beyond alarming. But what the Post has done in stepping in line with Trump is similar to what’s happened at TIME Magazine and CBS.

At Time, Trump didn’t like the photograph of his louvered neck on the cover. So TIME changed the picture and the headline to make him feel better.

CBS was the only network that didn’t cover Trump’s pardon of former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao — who was found guilty of money laundering — on Thursday, October 24, 2025.

This is just the beginning. It’s bad enough that Trump cronies David and Larry Ellison now own Paramount Pictures and all its subsidiaries. If the Ellisons buy Warner Bros — including CNN — we are doomed.