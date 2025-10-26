Sunday, October 26, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Box Office: Does Colleen Hoover End with This? Also, Springsteen Movie Doesn’t Deliver Yet, “Chainsaw” Cuts Through Audience

By Roger Friedman

Share

Weekend box office:

The number 1 movie was the anime feature “Chainsaw,” which cut through the audience and made $17 million. That’s very animated! You and I will never see it, but apparently a fan base has been tapped into. Good for Sony. They’ve had a tough year.

The Bruce Springsteen movie “Deliver Me from Nowhere” didn’t deliver for Disney/20th. A paltry $9.1 million doesn’t bode well. I do say ‘yet’ because awards action may save it, but that would mean coming back in mid December to theaters. At this rate “Deliver Me” will have a shaky 30 day window. Disney Plus should start showing “Deliver” sooner rather than later.

Paramount — already in a rocky land — struck out with “Regretting You.” Based on a Colleen Hoover book, this may be the end of us. The teen melodrama scored 12.5 million over the weekend, which means Paramount Plus is in the near future. Why didn’t it play like “The End of Us”? I guess it was just bad. A 30% critics rating isn’t enough to make someone drive over to the mall.

Smaller stuff: “Blue Moon” expanded to 668 screens and did some business. This week — during the week — go see Ethan Hawke in a performance that should land him Best Actor noms everywhere. If you like movies for adults, “Blue Moon” — like all Richard Linklater movies — is what you want. Maybe Hawke’s fans from “Black Phone 2” will give it a try!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com