Box Office: Does Colleen Hoover End with This? Also, Springsteen Movie Doesn’t Deliver Yet, “Chainsaw” Cuts Through Audience

The number 1 movie was the anime feature “Chainsaw,” which cut through the audience and made $17 million. That’s very animated! You and I will never see it, but apparently a fan base has been tapped into. Good for Sony. They’ve had a tough year.

The Bruce Springsteen movie “Deliver Me from Nowhere” didn’t deliver for Disney/20th. A paltry $9.1 million doesn’t bode well. I do say ‘yet’ because awards action may save it, but that would mean coming back in mid December to theaters. At this rate “Deliver Me” will have a shaky 30 day window. Disney Plus should start showing “Deliver” sooner rather than later.

Paramount — already in a rocky land — struck out with “Regretting You.” Based on a Colleen Hoover book, this may be the end of us. The teen melodrama scored 12.5 million over the weekend, which means Paramount Plus is in the near future. Why didn’t it play like “The End of Us”? I guess it was just bad. A 30% critics rating isn’t enough to make someone drive over to the mall.

Smaller stuff: “Blue Moon” expanded to 668 screens and did some business. This week — during the week — go see Ethan Hawke in a performance that should land him Best Actor noms everywhere. If you like movies for adults, “Blue Moon” — like all Richard Linklater movies — is what you want. Maybe Hawke’s fans from “Black Phone 2” will give it a try!