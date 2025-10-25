Saturday, October 25, 2025
Box Office: “Regretting You,” Panned Romcom Not About Paramount Being Bought by Skydance, Is Number 1 with $5.2 Million

By Roger Friedman

The Friday box office numbers are in.

“Regretting You,” a romcom from Paramount not about the studio’s take over by Skydance and David Ellison is number 1.

Total yesterday was $5.2 million. Allison Williams and Dave Franco are the stars. Josh Boone is the director.

“Regretting You” is one of those Colleen Hoover books, like “It Ends With Us.” Hoover is the beef jerky of fiction right now, more popular in airports than neck pillows.

The movie has been totally panned by critics, has a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes. Who cares? It’s about mopey teenagers, a subject that never goes away.

The success of this movie should underline why Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are still in a war worse than the one in Ukraine. Baldoni owns the rights to Hoover’s “It Starts with Us.” Lively wants it.

Not great news for Bruce Springsteen on his biopic, “Deliver Me from Nowhere.” The Scott Cooper movie is turning out be like an Amazon delivery to a non doorman building. It’s missing.

Total take is $3.5 million for Thursday and Friday, which means that $10 million may not be attainable this weekend. A sold B+ Cinemascore, There’s a similar — 88% — audience ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. Go see this movie! Awards are in the offing.

“Bugonia” opened in 17 theaters and made $320,000. Mostly bald people in the audience. I haven’t seen it so I can’t tell you anything. A Twitter reader told me that dialing a push button phone was a plot point.

As for Bruce, this has been an exceptional period for releases of unheard material. The “Tracks II” box set is amazing. Now I’m loving “Electric Nebraska,” with the E Street Band version of the original acoustic album. This is the album Bruce is writing in “Deliver Me.”

Here’s “Atlantic City” in all its glory.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

