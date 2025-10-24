Friday, October 24, 2025
Donate
BooksCelebrity

Cheryl Hines Promotional Book Tour Fails to Sell Copies: “Unscripted” Advance Sales At Number 19,793 on Amazon So Far

By Roger Friedman

Share

Cheryl Hines had better curb her enthusiasm. So far her book tour isn’t working.

Hines is out there trying to drum up advance sales for “Unscripted,” her ill timed book about not answering questions about husband Robert Kennedy Jr.

The book is coming on November 11th. So far, with all of Hines’ publicity, “Unscripted” is number 19,793 on Amazon. The public is not clamoring for it, that’s for sure.

See the clip below. Hines takes so long to not answer a question about RFK Jr’s “digital affair” with reporter Olivia Nuzzi that she almost falls asleep. I almost did, too.

I hope Hines is happy with her life choices. She’s destroyed her career, her good will, and any respect anyone had for her. I also hope the publisher hasn’t printed up too many copies of “Unscripted.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com