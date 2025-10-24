Cheryl Hines Promotional Book Tour Fails to Sell Copies: “Unscripted” Advance Sales At Number 19,793 on Amazon So Far

Cheryl Hines had better curb her enthusiasm. So far her book tour isn’t working.

Hines is out there trying to drum up advance sales for “Unscripted,” her ill timed book about not answering questions about husband Robert Kennedy Jr.

The book is coming on November 11th. So far, with all of Hines’ publicity, “Unscripted” is number 19,793 on Amazon. The public is not clamoring for it, that’s for sure.

See the clip below. Hines takes so long to not answer a question about RFK Jr’s “digital affair” with reporter Olivia Nuzzi that she almost falls asleep. I almost did, too.

I hope Hines is happy with her life choices. She’s destroyed her career, her good will, and any respect anyone had for her. I also hope the publisher hasn’t printed up too many copies of “Unscripted.”