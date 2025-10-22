Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Shark Tank “Mr Wonderful” Reveals He Learned Nothing About Movies or People from Being Cast in “Marty Supreme,” Thinks AI Should Replace Background Actors

By Roger Friedman

You might know Kevin O’Leary from “Shark Tank.”

He’s a lout and a boor — a right wing money guy who often comes across as deeply insensitive. The other Sharks don’t seem to like him.

Somewhow, O’Leary has wound up in acting role in a hot film. He plays basically himself in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Marty Supreme,” a movie I saw and raved about that will likely hit the awards season with a boom.

O’Leary plays the husband of Gwyneth Paltrow’s washed up movie star. He treats her like an object. He also treats Timothee Chalamet’s Marty with derision and sarcasm, hinting at violence.

So what has O’Leary gleaned from being part of a top notch movie made by a very respected filmmaker? Not much, apparently. In the interview below he suggests that Paul Thomas Anderson would have saved money by not using extras played by human beings. Instead, AI could have substituted in a lot of fake people in the background.

“Almost every scene had as many as 150 extras. Now, those people have to stay awake for 18 hours, be completely dressed in the background. [They’re] not necessarily in the movie, but they’re necessary to be there moving around. And yet, it costs millions of dollars to do that,” O’Leary said. “Why couldn’t you simply put AI agents in their place? Because they’re not the main actors. They’re only in the story visually. [You could] save millions of dollars, so more movies could be made. The same director, instead of spending $90 million or whatever he spent, could’ve spent $35 million and made two movies.”

Word to the Motion Picture Academy: this guy is not welcome at the Oscars (he might be invited with the cast). He should also never be cast in another film. He played himself too well.

O’Leary also says in the interview that he’s using AI to make a facsimile of himself. He’s also seeking full citizenship in the United Arab Emirates as the AI industry takes off. He should absolutely go to the UAE and stay there.

