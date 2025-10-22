Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Television

ABC’s 20 Year Old “Grey’s Anatomy” Has Already Lost a Chunk of Its Remaining Audience This Season: Why Is It Still on the Air?

By Roger Friedman
GREY’S ANATOMY - “With a Little Help From My Friends” – Richard recruits Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new program. Meanwhile, Addison’s patient has complications from a procedure, and Jo helps a woman who goes into premature labor on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 21 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) GREY'S ANATOMY

“Grey’s Anatomy” is still on ABC after 22 seasons.

This, despite the show having expired about a decade ago. Or more.

Why and how could this be?

Last week, “Grey’s” second episode of Season 22 dropped nearly 16% in total viewers from the opening week. They have 2.2 million viewers total. They dropped 33.33% in the key age demo.

Is Ellen Pompeo blackmailing Bob Iger? That’s the only thing I can think of.

Last Thursday, “Grey’s” at 10pm tied NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which is basically showing reruns from its summer run on Peacock.

Both shows were easily beaten by CBS’s “Elsbeth,” which had 3.41 million fans at the same hour. “Elsbeth” is a whimsical detective show in which charismatic star Carrie Preston is dressed as Midge Maisel meets Sarah Sherman (from SNL) in wild, expensive costumes.

“Grey’s” is a mystery at this point. Most of the original cast is gone. Even the group of actors from more than a decade ago have been demoted to partial seasons to keep costs down. And yet, there is still a weekly death or murder, a hospital explosion or kidnapping similar to the ones from the 2010s.

There’s so much quality TV on streaming and cable, it’s mind boggling that this hour is still being wasted. But I guess you could say the same of fresh food and McDonald’s. Or the pleasures of anesthesia.

