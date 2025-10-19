Dreadful “Saturday Night Live” Starts Late Because of College Football, Avoids Politics Almost Completely, Snubs Veteran Players

If Sabrina Carpenter hadn’t sung on “SNL” Last night, there would have been nothing to watch.

The show, which Carpenter hosted and was the musical guest for, was otherwise dreadful. It also began 15 minutes late because of a college football game.

You can tell how bad things were from the two minute, thirty second closing. Kenan Thompson isn’t in the picture, Colin Jost is standing out of frame, Mikey Day is making faces on the left.

The new writers simply aren’t funny. They are also not writing for Kenan or Mikey, and little for Chloe Fineman.

James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump was stuffed into the middle of the show, in a terrible skit with “children.” He was a bright light in a dismal situation.

The episode had almost no politics except for Johnson’s cameo. The sketches had no edge. They were dull and rounded off.

The new writers are clearly emphasizing the new cast members and ditching the veteran players. Much missed are Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim.

Carpenter, a bright light, struggled to be a good host. But there was no buzz in the air considering she’s an incredibly popular singer with enormous hits.

This was also the first time in over two years that “SNL” had no cameos from outside stars or former players. There was some gossip that Taylor Swift would show up, but that fell flat.

Better shows are coming, with hosts like “Top Gun Maverick” stars Miles Teller and Glenn Powell, and comedian Nikki Glaser, with musical guests Brandi Carlile, Olivia Dean, and Somber (Sean Boose).

But the writing has to improve, and the cold opening must be a political jolt for the whole show. The opening sketch last night was so awful I thought we’d joined the program somewhere in the middle.

Look at this closing, though. You know things are bad when they have two minutes and thirty seconds to vamp at the end.