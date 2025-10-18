Saturday, October 18, 2025
Donate
Celebrity

Exclusive: Diane Keaton Spent Her Last Months at Palm Springs Retreat “So Exclusive People Barely Know It Exists”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Of all celebrity deaths — Robert Redford, Gene Hackman — just one has hit us like a depth charge.

A week ago, Diane Keaton, beloved actress and many other things, left us at 79 years old. She was an absolute delight. For a celebrity never to have a bad word said about them is a rarity. But Keaton lit up every room.

Keaton’s family says she died of pneumonia, which I’m sure is true. But I can tell you see suffered from a rare form of dementia that came on quickly and attacked her amazing brain. Her mother had also suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, so it was somehow genetic. But what a mean end of a great life.

There are lots of tabloid reports about Keaton’s final days. I know that close friends visited her and she did not necessarily recognize them.

I can tell you exclusively that Keaton spent her last months in Palm Springs, California. She stayed — with family and caregivers — at a very discreet place called Smoke Tree Ranch. The Wall Street Journal once described the rest as “so exclusive people barely know it exists” and “a western fantasy land.”

Smoke Tree Ranch actually sounds like heaven. You can read its whole, long history here. It seems like the most Diane Keaton place in the world, serene and nostalgic. I’m glad she got some peace there.

Keaton lived her life on her own terms. She was a maverick. She’ll be remembered for “Annie Hall,” “Reds,” “Baby Boom,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” and so on as the classiest of all our modern stars.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com