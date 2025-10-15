Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Tuesday Box Office: Jennifer Lopez’s “Spider Woman” Kisses Off into the Abyss, “Roofman” Shows More Life

By Roger Friedman

Tuesday night, good for adults before the weekend rush.

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” has disappeared. Since it’s ignominious weekend — either $850K or $1 million, take your pick — Jennifer Lopez’s film has vanished again.

No numbers for Monday or Tuesday shows. Tonight most theaters are near empty if not altogether vacant. Here or there you might find six people in a room, but that’s very rare.

Last night I plunked down $13.49 for “Roofman.” It was a great success. Plays to an older crowd, but multicultural, and everyone enjoyed it. Proud that I contributed to the $1.2 million total last night. Here’s hoping good word of mouth continues to draw some nice crowds.

There’s a lot of chitchat on line about “One Battle After Another” costing $130 million. What were they thinking, etc? Well, it’s going to break even one day. It will also have a good life in theaters starting in mid December right through January, February, and the Oscars. The Paul Thomas Anderson dramedy is going to win lots of awards. Warner Bros. can ride it out after their huge year.

Yesterday, “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” tied the box office for the previous installment at $44 million. It’s already playing on VOD at home, so its theater count will get cut on Friday. But nice work for a second sequel. Nominations for screenplay and below the line — costumes, sets, etc – should be involved!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

