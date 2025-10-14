Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Donate
Movies

Review: Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst Shine in Derek Cianfrance’s Compelling “Roofman” — Awards Season Dark Horse

By Roger Friedman

Share

Let’s cut to the chase. I really, really liked Derek Cianfrance’s “Roofman,” which is in theaters and should be a bigger deal than it already is.

Hopefully, word of mouth will carry it forward to Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations.

Cianfrance is the indie director of movies like “The Place Between the Pines” and “Blue Valentine.” This is easily his most accessible and entertaining film so far.

Tatum, who’s been looking for some kind of breakthrough after a roller coaster ride with “Magic Mike” movies and “21 Jump Street,” finally has something to chew on as Jeffrey Manchester — this is a real life story — who broke into a McDonald’s through the roof, robbed the place (tied up the staff, etc), lavishly spent the proceeds, and wound up in jail.

That’s not the end of the story. Manchester is not satisfied to stay locked up after getting a 45 year sentence. So he cleverly escapes, and then the fun begins.

The police describe Manchester as brilliant but stupid, and that’s true. He probably has a genius IQ, and puts it to work. On the lam, he breaks into a Toys R Us through the roof, and finds a place where he can nest out of sight.

The twist is that he falls for a female clerk (Dunst), and begins sneaking out of the Toys R Us to woo her. She has no idea he’s living in the store where she works. Yes, this all happened, I think in North Carolina, which makes sense.

Tatum and Dunst have chemistry off the charts. Plus there’s a stellar cast put together by the legendary Bonnie Timmerman including Peter Dinklage, Ben Mendelsohn, Uzo Adaba, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Molly Price, and Tony Revolori.

That’s some group, and you can’t imagine how they fit together. But they do thanks to Cianfrance and Kirt Gunn’s smart, edgy script which should certainly be up for awards of all kinds.

In most other hands, “Roofman” might not have worked. But Cianfrance knows how to develop conflicted heroes so well that Manchester, though a criminal, remains very sympathetic. It’s Tatum’s best work. Kirsten Dunst — what can you say? — she lights up every scene. She’s a compelling, endearing leading lady, and you’re for things to work out for her.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com