Review: Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst Shine in Derek Cianfrance’s Compelling “Roofman” — Awards Season Dark Horse

Let’s cut to the chase. I really, really liked Derek Cianfrance’s “Roofman,” which is in theaters and should be a bigger deal than it already is.

Hopefully, word of mouth will carry it forward to Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations.

Cianfrance is the indie director of movies like “The Place Between the Pines” and “Blue Valentine.” This is easily his most accessible and entertaining film so far.

Tatum, who’s been looking for some kind of breakthrough after a roller coaster ride with “Magic Mike” movies and “21 Jump Street,” finally has something to chew on as Jeffrey Manchester — this is a real life story — who broke into a McDonald’s through the roof, robbed the place (tied up the staff, etc), lavishly spent the proceeds, and wound up in jail.

That’s not the end of the story. Manchester is not satisfied to stay locked up after getting a 45 year sentence. So he cleverly escapes, and then the fun begins.

The police describe Manchester as brilliant but stupid, and that’s true. He probably has a genius IQ, and puts it to work. On the lam, he breaks into a Toys R Us through the roof, and finds a place where he can nest out of sight.

The twist is that he falls for a female clerk (Dunst), and begins sneaking out of the Toys R Us to woo her. She has no idea he’s living in the store where she works. Yes, this all happened, I think in North Carolina, which makes sense.

Tatum and Dunst have chemistry off the charts. Plus there’s a stellar cast put together by the legendary Bonnie Timmerman including Peter Dinklage, Ben Mendelsohn, Uzo Adaba, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Molly Price, and Tony Revolori.

That’s some group, and you can’t imagine how they fit together. But they do thanks to Cianfrance and Kirt Gunn’s smart, edgy script which should certainly be up for awards of all kinds.

In most other hands, “Roofman” might not have worked. But Cianfrance knows how to develop conflicted heroes so well that Manchester, though a criminal, remains very sympathetic. It’s Tatum’s best work. Kirsten Dunst — what can you say? — she lights up every scene. She’s a compelling, endearing leading lady, and you’re for things to work out for her.