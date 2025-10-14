Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Diane Keaton Holiday Record “First Christmas” Goes Top 10 on iTunes Posthumously: Fulfilled Her Lifelong Dream of a Singing Career

By Roger Friedman

Life changes on a dime.

A year ago Diane Keaton — Oscar winner, movie star — released a holiday single called “First Christmas.” It fulfilled her lifelong ambition to be a professional singer.

The famed songwriter Carole Bayer Sager co-wrote the song with Jonas Myrin. Not much happened, but it was great to hear Keaton, who first sang in “Annie Hall.”

Now, less than a week after her untimely death, Keaton has a top 10 single on iTunes. “First Christmas” is number 9. It could turn out to be a holiday hit this year. What a lovely tribute to such a beloved person.

“When Carole and Jonas first played me ‘First Christmas,’ I got teary,” Keaton said in a statement shared in a press release for the new song. “It is such a beautiful sentiment, and I couldn’t wait to sing it. I’m very proud to be a part of this beautiful Christmas song, and I hope you enjoy it.”

