Trump Says Biden Sent FBI Agents into January 6th Crowd, But Trump Was President and Had Total Control of Agency

Donald Trump is confused.

He thinks Joe Biden was president on January 6, 2021. He says on social media:

“THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6. If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies. What a SCAM – DO SOMETHING!!! President DJT”

This is totally untrue. Trump was president until Biden was sworn in on January 20th.

Contrary to internet rumors, the president-elect does not take control of the FBI before being sworn in. Anything else is a flat out lie or “alternative fact.”

Trump had an MRI Friday at Walter Reed hospital. He has seemed demented for months. This statement seems like proof. Will Jake Tapper or any of the people who attacked Biden for his mental state look into this? Probably not.