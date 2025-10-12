Sunday, October 12, 2025
Donate
governmentPolitics

Trump Says Biden Sent FBI Agents into January 6th Crowd, But Trump Was President and Had Total Control of Agency

By Roger Friedman

Share

Donald Trump is confused.

He thinks Joe Biden was president on January 6, 2021. He says on social media:

“THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6. If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies. What a SCAM – DO SOMETHING!!! President DJT”

This is totally untrue. Trump was president until Biden was sworn in on January 20th.

Contrary to internet rumors, the president-elect does not take control of the FBI before being sworn in. Anything else is a flat out lie or “alternative fact.”

Trump had an MRI Friday at Walter Reed hospital. He has seemed demented for months. This statement seems like proof. Will Jake Tapper or any of the people who attacked Biden for his mental state look into this? Probably not.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com