Taylor Swift Big Announcement Monday on “GMA”: “Showgirl” Part 2? Retirement? Presidential Run? Bailing Out the Government?

There’s not much left for Taylor Swift to do after the past week.

She sold 4 million copies of her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” She was all over the media. She broke countless records.

Yet, the ubiquitous singer is restless. She’s making a special announcement Monday morning on “Good Morning America.”

So what could it be? She’s already said she’s not going on tour since the Eras tour also broke records and made her a billionaire.

Maybe she’s got “Showgirl” Pt. 2 coming this week. The album has only 12 tracks, which is nothing for a compulsive artist like Swift. She’s probably 12 more songs ready, and plans on breaking a new record.

Other choices: giving all her money to charity? Retirement? Running for president or even Congress? Bailing out the government? Co-hosting “Live with Kelly and Mark”?

There’s no limit to what Taylor Swift could be doing on “GMA.” One thing is clear, she’s not going away.