Sunday, October 12, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusicTelevision

Taylor Swift Big Announcement Monday on “GMA”: “Showgirl” Part 2? Retirement? Presidential Run? Bailing Out the Government?

By Roger Friedman

Share

There’s not much left for Taylor Swift to do after the past week.

She sold 4 million copies of her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” She was all over the media. She broke countless records.

Yet, the ubiquitous singer is restless. She’s making a special announcement Monday morning on “Good Morning America.”

So what could it be? She’s already said she’s not going on tour since the Eras tour also broke records and made her a billionaire.

Maybe she’s got “Showgirl” Pt. 2 coming this week. The album has only 12 tracks, which is nothing for a compulsive artist like Swift. She’s probably 12 more songs ready, and plans on breaking a new record.

Other choices: giving all her money to charity? Retirement? Running for president or even Congress? Bailing out the government? Co-hosting “Live with Kelly and Mark”?

There’s no limit to what Taylor Swift could be doing on “GMA.” One thing is clear, she’s not going away.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com