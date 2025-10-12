KPop Mega Hit “Golden” Breaks Taylor Swift’s Record Wall of 13 Hits on Spotify, Jumps to Number 7

Taylor Swift isn’t “golden” anymore.

For ten days she’s had the top 13 spots on Spotify with every track from “Life of a Showgirl” album.

But the wall of hits has been breached by the K Pop hit, “Golden,” which has on its down sold over 3 million copies thanks to streaming.

“Golden” is from the soundtrack to the massive Netflix hit, “Demon Hunters.” Several of the singles from “Demon Hunters” have occupied to the bulk of the Spotify top 20 over the last few months.

The singles have been bigger than the album. The anime movie is pretty much unknown to the general public, although it obviously has an audience. The movie was released into theaters for two days — August 23rd and 24th — and made $19 million. It’s on Netflx now. What’s it about? I don’t have any idea. Demon hunting, I guess.

Korean Pop remains a mystifying part of the culture. On Friday, the hapless Zayn Malik formerly of One Direction released a single with Blackpink singer Jisoo and it’s gone to number on iTunes. At this rate, a K Pop singer could release a record with a hula hoop and revive the craze.

Maybe Monday’s Taylor Swift announcement is that she’s going K Pop. That’s all that’s left.

