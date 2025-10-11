Saturday, October 11, 2025
Box Office: “Battle” Soldiers On, “Tron Ares,” “Roofman” Lead Friday Pack, JLo “Spider Woman” Disappears

By Roger Friedman

Friday box office…

Jennifer Lopez’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman” has disappeared from the box office game.

Released Thursday night previews, “Spider Woman” has still not reported numbers on Saturday morning. Roadhouse Attractions has good reason since just looking at theater seat maps shows wide open spaces everywhere.

It’s too bad. Reviews are mixed or better for Bill Condon’s musical. Maybe tomorrow we’ll get some final weekend numbers…

Better news for Disney’s “Tron Ares,” which is up to $14.3 million and should have a decent weekend but a soft one.

Also bringing in bodies to seats is “Roofman” with Channing Tatum, which I will see tomorrow. We need adult-driven comedies to work! If “Roofman” can pave the way, “Is This Thing On?” has a chance in December. Let’s not drive everything to streaming!

Meanwhile, “One Battle After Another” raked in another $6.7 million. Paul Thomas Anderson’s film is still resonating for anyone who’s seen it. What a blast! Now Warner’s says Chase Infiniti will go in Best Actress, and I’ll bet she has a shot. This a career making movie for her. (I just have to stop telling her I have an Infiniti that was financed by Chase.)

