Brett Ratner’s Melania Trump Infomercial Documentary Will Hit Theaters in January 2026, Covers 10 Days Before 2nd Inauguration

By Roger Friedman

“Melania, Here I Am,” or whatever it’s called, is coming to theaters on January 26th.

This from Amazon/MGM, directed by Brett Ratner.

It’s an infomercial about the 20 days leading up to 2025 Inauguration last winter.

Ratner had “unprecedented access” to Melania, which will be interesting since she’s never with her husband, they don’t live together, and her 19 year old son is missing most of the time.

What we won’t see are her battles with step children or pajama parties with Kristi Noem. Will we see her with Paolo Zampoli, witness her speaking six languages, or going back to Slovenia to trace her past.

What we will see: Melania, in her Dracula accent, giving prepared speeches about her various meaningless causes.

Amazon paid Trump $40 million to stay out of their way.

Now look, I like Brett Ratner despite his many travails over the years. I don’t know if this is the way he can get back into Hollywood. It doesn’t seem like it. That will depend on how much fawning there is in this film, if there’s any objectivity, or any sign that Melania — famous “I really don’t care, do you?” — has any empathy for her husband’s legions of victims.

This should be good.

PS Whoever hires Paul Rudnick to review this movie will have the essay of the year.

