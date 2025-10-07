Taylor Swift Desperate Move to Break Sales Records This Week: Expanded Edition of “Life of a Showgirl” For Sale on iTunes $4.99

Taylor Swift really wants to break all time sales records this week.

Her “Life of a Showgirl” is already predicted to knock off 3 million copies in a mix of streaming, CDs, LPs, cassettes, and anything else she can stuff that album into.

But now comes a new curve ball.

Swift and Apple are offering an expanded version of the album on iTunes for just $4.99.

Most albums on iTunes sell for $11.99 to $14.99.

But new improved “Showgirl” includes two acoustic versions of songs on the albums, plus two voice memos Swift recorded. They say, “Hi, this is Taylor, sorry I’m not home, but I’m busy trying to cheat the system.”

It’s actually one more fascinating turn in the Taylor Swift marketing campaign. Harvard definitely has teach this later, and the Wharton School of Business. Every day there’s a new version of the record, which comprises several songs that sound strangely like other people’s work.

And it’s only Tuesday!