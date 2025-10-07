Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Taylor Swift Desperate Move to Break Sales Records This Week: Expanded Edition of “Life of a Showgirl” For Sale on iTunes $4.99

By Roger Friedman

Taylor Swift really wants to break all time sales records this week.

Her “Life of a Showgirl” is already predicted to knock off 3 million copies in a mix of streaming, CDs, LPs, cassettes, and anything else she can stuff that album into.

But now comes a new curve ball.

Swift and Apple are offering an expanded version of the album on iTunes for just $4.99.

Most albums on iTunes sell for $11.99 to $14.99.

But new improved “Showgirl” includes two acoustic versions of songs on the albums, plus two voice memos Swift recorded. They say, “Hi, this is Taylor, sorry I’m not home, but I’m busy trying to cheat the system.”

It’s actually one more fascinating turn in the Taylor Swift marketing campaign. Harvard definitely has teach this later, and the Wharton School of Business. Every day there’s a new version of the record, which comprises several songs that sound strangely like other people’s work.

And it’s only Tuesday!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

