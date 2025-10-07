RIP Susan Kendall Newman, 72, Daughter of Paul Newman, Stepdaugher of Joanne Woodward: Philanthropist, Actress, Activist

I’m sure a lot of people were stunned this morning to see an obit for Susan Kendall Newman.

The 72 year old daughter of Paul Newman, and stepdaughter of Joanne Woodward, is said to have died from “chronic health conditions.”

Susan’s mother was Jackie Witte, Paul Newman’s first wife.

Susan’s number is in my phone. She was a huge help to me when I reported stories about trouble at the Newman Foundation, which runs Newmans Own, the philanthropic food company. She was so bright and articulate, and knew the inner workings of a troubled but important organization. I’m sending condolences to her family including her sisters, and Woodward, who is 95 and has suffered from Alzheimer’s for more than a decade.

Susan — who apparently died on August 2nd — had a Golden Globe, a Humanitas Award, and nominations for the Emmy, Peabody, and Grammy Awards. She was featured in the multipart documentary about Paul and Joanne directed by Ethan Hawke called “Just Movie Stars.”

Her amazing life is described in this link.

Again, many condolences.