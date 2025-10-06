More Proof Bruce Springsteen is A Mensch: He Invited First Manager Mike Appel to a Screening of “Deliver Me from Nowhere”

The Boss is a mensch.

He actually invited his original manager, Mike Appel, to a screening of “Deliver Me from Nowhere.”

Appel managed Bruce through “Born to Run.” Then he caused so much trouble Bruce had to take a three year break before returning with “Darkness on the Edge of Town.”

(Appel had signed a 22 year old Bruce to an all encompassing contract, and it took immense legal wrangling to get him out of it.)

So I don’t know if this was out of the goodness of Bruce’s heart, or the old adage ‘Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.’

Anyway, 50 years later time heals all wounds.

Funny PS I once wound up seated on a plane next to Mike Appel. He told me the whole story over 8 hours. Seems now like it must have been in 1943. Anyway, he was a nice guy.